Ashland woman wanted for kidnapping daughter arrested in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nev.- An Ashland woman accused of kidnapping her daughter was found this week and taken into custody in Las Vegas, Nevada.
43-year-old Shelley Sue Dahlstrom was reported to police on Wednesday, July 5. Officers were told she took off with her 21-month-old daughter.
While police haven’t revealed many details of Dahlstrom’s arrest, they said in a social media post Dahlstrom’s daughter was with her and in good condition. The girl is now in protective custody until she can be taken home to her custodial parent.
According to Ashland Police, Dahlstrom will be extradited to face charges of custodial interference, burglary and contempt of court.