Overnight crash sends man to hospital

Jerome Prairie, Ore.- A rollover crash overnight Thursday sent a driver to the hospital with serious injuries.
Rural Metro Fire and American Medical Response were called to the accident at milepost 5 of Redwood Highway just after 2:30 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a car on its side and the driver pinned underneath.
First responders stabilized the car, then used specialized lifting bags to raise the car a few inches. That allowed firefighters to pull the driver to safety.
The crash created a debris field that reduced the four lane highway to one lane. It was cleared before the morning rush hour.
The name of the driver was not immediately released. Oregon State Police is investigating the crash.