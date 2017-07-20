Ross Ragland Theater unveils 2017 / 2018 season

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls has unveiled the performance line-up for their 28th season.
That season can be summed up in one word: ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’.
“One of the things we have to look at is diversity in our programming.” Explains Ragland Executive Director Mark McCrary. “It’s not like we can just do an all rock, or all country, or whatever – But I guarantee you this season is going to have a superstar.”
The season includes a concert by country superstar Leann Rimes.
Other acts include:
‘Catch a Wave’, Beach Boys Tribute
‘Paperback Writer’, The Beatles Experience
The Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo
The Esquire Jazz Orchestra
Villalobos Brothers
The Rocky Horror Picture Show
Goblinfest
The Quebe Sisters
The Black Market Trust
John Welsh Band
The Klamath Chorale
The Nutcracker
The Golden Dragon Acrobats
Heart by Heart
The Lincoln Trio
The Red Tie Romp
I Love a Piano
Andreas Klein
Young Musicians of Excellence
Dancing With Your Stars
Women of the World
A Taste of Klamath
James and the Giant Peach
The Wizard of Oz
This will mark the final season for Executive Director Mark McCrary. “Too often, people say, ‘Well, it’s just Klamath Falls’. I would beg to challenge them to come and visit, because Klamath Falls has it going on. And it’s been a wonderful 6 years for me.”
You’ll find a full season schedule and ticket information at: www.rrtheater.org