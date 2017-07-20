Home
Ross Ragland Theater unveils 2017 / 2018 season

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls has unveiled the performance line-up for their 28th season.

That season can be summed up in one word:  ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’.

“One of the things we have to look at is diversity in our programming.”  Explains Ragland Executive Director Mark McCrary.  “It’s not like we can just do an all rock, or all country, or whatever – But I guarantee you this season is going to have a superstar.”

The season includes a concert by country superstar Leann Rimes.

Other acts include:

‘Catch a Wave’, Beach Boys Tribute

‘Paperback Writer’, The Beatles Experience

The Shtrykov-Tanaka Duo

The Esquire Jazz Orchestra

Villalobos Brothers

The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Goblinfest

The Quebe Sisters

The Black Market Trust

John Welsh Band

The Klamath Chorale

The Nutcracker

The Golden Dragon Acrobats

Heart by Heart

The Lincoln Trio

The Red Tie Romp

I Love a Piano

Andreas Klein

Young Musicians of Excellence

Dancing With Your Stars

Women of the World

A Taste of Klamath

James and the Giant Peach

The Wizard of Oz

This will mark the final season for Executive Director Mark McCrary.  “Too often, people say, ‘Well, it’s just Klamath Falls’.  I would beg to challenge them to come and visit, because Klamath Falls has it going on.  And it’s been a wonderful 6 years for me.”

You’ll find a full season schedule and ticket information at:  www.rrtheater.org

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

