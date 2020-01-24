Ashland’s public works director resigning

ASHLAND, Ore. – The head of Ashland’s public works department is resigning.
Ashland Public Works Director Paula Brown was originally hired in 1997 and resigned in 2008 to serve in the Active Naval Reserve. She returned in 2017 and worked part-time as a project manager before being offered her current position.
A city spokesperson wrote, “The City of Ashland has benefited from Brown’s impressive experience in the many roles she’s played in her long history of project management and engineering, both with the Navy and in the government sector.”
Mayor John Stromberg said, “I think I speak for everyone at the City and the entire Council when I say we will miss Paula greatly – for her expertise, her professionalism, her good will and her friendship. It has been a privilege to work with her and I personally greatly appreciate her willingness to return to the City to make a unique contribution of local knowledge, credibility, and skill that no one else could possibly have provided.”
Brown’s last day with the City of Ashland will be in May of 2020.
City Administrator Kelly Madding will search for a replacement for Brown.