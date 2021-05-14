Associate of Congressman Gaetz to plead guilty, cooperate with investigators

ORLANDO, Fla. (NBC) – We are learning more about the charges against an associate of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz
Joel Greenberg is set to plead guilty Monday and cooperate with investigators.
Greenberg is the former tax collector in Seminole County, Florida.
According to court documents, Greenberg admits to several criminal offenses including spending more than $70,000 over two years to pay women for sex with, “him and others.”
One of the women was under 18 for part of the time. She had an online account in which she represented that she was an adult.
Federal prosecutors are investigating Congressman Gaetz as well, though no charges have been filed against him.
Gaetz has denied the allegations and says he will not resign his seat in Congress.