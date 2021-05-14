Many blame extended benefits for high unemployment rates

There are visible gaps in America’s workforce. CEO of Firebirds Woodfire Grill Stephen Kislow said “It’s tough to get across that goal line without everybody that we need”
Kislow explained despite growth in the past 15 months, hiring enough staff for their 52 restaurants is easier said than done and like thousands of other companies, Kislow is offering hiring bonuses and increased pay.
He said, “We are financially incentivizing right now essentially all levels of leadership to help us get staffed up to be able to give our guests the experience that they deserve.”
Karen Browne heads up Chicago-based One Off Hospitality. “This is a resilient industry,” she said. “We created a lot of alternative revenue streams that kept our workers working, which was really important.”
Browne said giving back to their employees is key to hiring and retention. “They may be hired in at one position, but within 12 months they’re in another position that has some upward mobility.”
Employee shortages go beyond restaurants and retail. Construction stalled and there aren’t enough truck drivers on the road to deliver essentials like gas.
If businesses are open, where are the employees? With millions of Americans receiving roughly $600 a week, many believe extended unemployment benefits are to blame.
On Monday, President Biden said, “Anyone collecting unemployment who is offered a suitable job must take the job or lose their unemployment benefits.”
The unintended consequences are following government efforts to keep those affected by the pandemic afloat.
More than a dozen states are putting an end to the additional $300 in unemployment benefits in hopes it pushes residents back to work.