Four substations in Washington state attacked; thousands without power

TACOMA, Wash. – Authorities in Tacoma, Washington, are investigating acts of vandalism on four electricity substations that affected thousands of customers on Sunday.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said that two Tacoma Public Utilities substations and a Puget Sound Energy facility were attacked in the early hours of the morning, while another Puget Sound Energy substation was vandalized later that day at around 7:21 p.m.

NBC News reports that it’s not yet known whether the attacks were coordinated or if there were any motives behind them.

The agency initially estimated that 14,000 homes and businesses were affected when three substations were targeted, but power was later restored to most of these.

Tacoma Public Utilities reported that more than 7,000 of its customers in Graham and Elk Plain were without power, while Puget Sound Energy said that over 1,200 of its customers were also without power, although it is not clear if this was connected to the attacks.

No suspects have been taken into custody.