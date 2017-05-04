Attempted abduction in Eagle Point neighborhood

Eagle Point, Ore., — In a quiet, family friendly neighborhood in Eagle Point, it’s a common sight to see kids walking home from school, or playing outside.
“Kids used to run up and down the streets and have fun, play basketball and do all the normal things kids do.” says one resident, Fred Hay.
Residents in the area around Crystal Drive say that’s why they chose to live there, everyone looks out for each other.
“Around here we watch, people up and down the street watch everybody’s house.” said Hay.
“We know when there is a different car in this neighborhood, because we have you know, a lot of people watching out for our children.” said one resident Kathy Lloyd.
But on Monday night, something out of the ordinary happened.
Eagle Point Police say late that night, a man may have tried to abduct a 15-year-old girl walking home from a school event.
“He said I asked you if you need a ride, he grabbed her on the arm, she moved forward, he grabbed her on the waist. She broke free, backpack falls down and she runs home.”
Police say the man was in his 40s or 50s, about six foot and 200 pounds.
He was wearing a baseball hat, a dark long sleeve shirt and glasses.
He was driving a 1980’s style dark blue or grey pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
“It doesn’t happen here very often, we’re a very safe city and that’s comments by people who say they feel safe in eagle point.” said Eagle Point Police Chief, Vern Thompson.
It’s something that makes Fred Hay uneasy.
“It makes me feel sad because you know people have to watch their kids so close, and the kids kind of get paranoid about everyone, you can’t just walk up and down to say to anybody anymore hardly.”
And something Kathy Lloyd wants to talk with her son about.
“Just make sure that he knows you know not to get into a car with anyone he doesn’t know, and isn’t safe.”
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the suspect.
If you live in the area and have security cameras around your home, or have any information, you are asked to call them.