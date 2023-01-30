Attempted Grants Pass murder suspect still on the run

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Grants Pass police are still searching for attempted murder suspect Benjamin Obadiah Foster.

Foster is accused of torturing a woman he held captive in Grants Pass less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada for keeping another woman in captivity for two weeks.

The Grants Pass Police Department says it is possible Foster may try to change his appearance by either shaving his beard or changing his hair color.

Police say it is important the public pays attention to Foster’s facial structure and eyes, features that are difficult to change.

Foster was able to escape police Thursday night after a lengthy manhunt with police saying he likely had help.

GPPD says foster is actively using online dating apps to get in contact with people who could become victims or help him escape.

The Grants Pass Police Department is offering a $2,5000 reward for information leading to his arrest and prosecution.

If you see Foster, do not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately. Police say he is extremely dangerous and may be carrying a gun.