Attempted murder suspect appears in Jackson County court

MEDFORD, Ore.– A man accused of attempted murder and assault appeared before a Jackson County judge for the first time today.

22 year-old Anthony Siple is accused of assaulting a woman with a soup can.

Medford Police confirmed that Siple is a local homeless resident.

He’s currently being held in the Jackson County Jail on $1 million bail.

MPD responded to a call on North Keene Way Drive early Saturday morning, that’s near North Medford High School

Police said Siple actually made the initial call to 911 and was found walking away from the scene, with evidence that he was involved in an assault.

Officers also found a 51 year old female victim in serious condition.

MPD’s Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick said, “that’s the belief at this point in time, that they had no prior knowledge of each other, and that this was a random assault. She did not know him and we do not believe that he knew her.”

Lt. Kirkpatrick said its concerning that an incident like this happened in a quiet part of East Medford, but it doesn’t indicate any sort of trend.

He said the victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Siple entered a not guilty plea in court Tuesday.

He is scheduled to appear in court again next week.

