Rise of opioid overdoses reported by Jackson County Public Health

MEDFORD, Ore.- A rise in opioid overdoses is being reported by Jackson County Public Health.

According to Jackson County Public Health, they’re seeing an increase in fatal and nonfatal overdoses from illicit opioids, most commonly Fentanyl. The county says it’s seeing these overdoses in frequent drug users and also in people who didn’t know what they were really taking.

“With Fentanyl, it definitely complicates what we’re seeing when we look at overdoses because now you have a substance that looks like substances like Methamphetamine, Cocaine,” Tanya Phillips of Jackson County Public Health told NBC5.

Phillips says there is no safe way to use illicit opioids and that the best way to stay safe is to refrain from all drug usage. But, she says having Naloxone and using drug test strips could help reduce the risk.

More information on drug treatment and other resources can be found on the Oregon Recovers website, here.

