Attempted murder suspect quickly arrested in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – A man who is suspected of slicing another man’s throat was taken arrested in northern California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Department said at about 1:50 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a store in the Big Springs area to a “disturbance involving a knife.”
When they arrived at the scene, they found a seriously injured man with a cut across his throat.
Deputies said they were able to quickly identify a suspect. After a little more than an hour, they found a man matching the suspect description, 32-year-old Johnny Chasengnou. He was arrested for attempted murder and booked in the Siskiyou County Jail.
The victim of the attack was hospitalized and may be transferred to a Sacramento hospital for further treatment.