Earthquake strikes near Anchorage, Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska – A magnitude 6.6 earthquake struck within eight miles of Anchorage, Alaska Friday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake struck at about 9:29 a.m. It triggered a tsunami warning for the local vicinity. There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii, Washington, Oregon or California.
At 9:35 a.m., the first quake was followed by a magnitude 5.8. No tsunami warning was issued.
The earthquakes in Alaska came after a magnitude 4.2 quake off the coast of Oregon.
Magnitude estimates in the above article were provided by the USGS at 9:55 a.m. on November 30. They are subject to change.