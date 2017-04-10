Four killed in Linn County plane crash, pilot’s family speaks

Eugene, Ore. (KPTV/CNN Newsource) — A pilot’s family is speaking out following a deadly plane crash in Oregon.
The family of three also aboard that plane at the time of the crash was reportedly on their way to visit the University of Oregon.
Bailey miller spoke with pilot’s family, who is remembering him for his passion for flying following the plane crash that took his life.
67-year-old Mark Aletky’s sister, Patricia, is heartbroken by his sudden death.
Aletky was flying a single engine plane from Van Nuys to Eugene before it crashed — killing all four people inside.
In the crash, John Zitting, his wife Karen and their 17-year-old son died.
Investigators say John Zitting hired Aletky to fly his family to Eugene.
The pilot’s family says Aletky was taking the Zitting’s on a college scouting trip to see the University of Oregon.
Patricia Aletky said, “Knowing my brother, I know that he would have done everything he could have done to save the plane to save those people even putting them before himself.”
His family says he was an experienced pilot, flying for more than 20 years with thousands of flight hours under his belt.
“He had a love of planes all the way back a popular toys were these model airplanes and he would try and fly them. They were not meant to fly,” Patricia said.
The Oregonian reports that friends and coworkers of the Zitting family remember them as great people.
Aletky leaves behind his wife, three kids and two grandchildren.
Patricia said, “You are gone to soon. On the other hand, he died doing what he loved.”
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.