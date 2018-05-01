Average gas prices in Oregon highest since 2014

SALEM, Ore. – Average gas prices in Oregon have reached $3.20 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s the highest prices since fall 2014.
AAA data shows the national average is $2.81 per gallon, also the highest level since 2014.
“AAA projects pump prices will climb another five to 15 cents through Memorial Day, then stabilize for the summer; however, prices could spike again due to robust demand and/or world events,” says Marie Dodds, public affairs director for AAA Oregon/Idaho. “AAA does not expect the national average to top $3 a gallon this year, barring unforeseen events.”
AAA said the increases can be largely attributed to the switchover to more expensive summer-blend gasoline. Stations must begin selling summer-blend gasoline by June 1.