Baby delivered at California McDonald’s restaurant

MADERA, Calif. – With no time to take a mother in labor to the hospital, police officers and paramedics in Madera, California delivered a baby in a McDonald’s restaurant.
The Madera Police Department said on Monday night, officers responded to a McDonald’s after receiving a report of a woman in labor.
When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the mother in the restaurant’s lobby. There was no time to take her to the hospital, as the baby was in the process of being delivered.
With no other choice, the first responders worked together to deliver a healthy baby boy. The mother and her child were then taken to the hospital to rest. They’re both doing well, police said.