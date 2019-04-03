Arkansas men in bullet-resistant vests shoot each other

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) – Two Arkansas men are facing charges for taking turns wearing a bullet-resistant vest and shooting each other.
A sheriff’s deputy got called to a hospital Sunday night to investigate a man who had been shot.
The deputy says Charles Ferris told her that he and his neighbor, Christopher Hicks, were on the back deck drinking.
Ferris was wearing a bullet-resistant vest and told hicks to shoot him.
Hicks shot him once with a .22-caliber semi-automatic rifle.
Ferris says though the bullet didn’t penetrate the vest, it hurt. And that made him mad.
So, when Hicks put on the vest Ferris “unloaded the clip” into his back, five rounds total.
Both men suffered bruises and are charged with aggravated assault.