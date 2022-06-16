Baby formula shortage continues to affect local families

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore.– The federal government has started importing baby formula from other countries, but Klamath County Public Health said we may not see any of it in Oregon.

The baby formula shortage has impacted families across the country and right here in Southern Oregon and been an extremely difficult situation for many.

Officials at Klamath County Public Health understand the stress many are dealing with.

“Just like other places, rural America is feeling the tightness there,” Valeree Lane said, “It’s a challenging and anxious time for parents who are using formula.”

Klamath County Public Health is offering help to families in need.

Rural Health Coordinator Valeree Lane said they have partnered with W.I.C. to help low income women get formula or food they need.

Klamath county residents can call Public Health at 541-882-8846 for help.

If you live outside of Klamath County visit oregon.gov/oha