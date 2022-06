MEDFORD, Ore.– Interest rates have already been raised twice this year and more could be on the way.

Bill Ihle from consumer credit counseling said if you have credit card debt, you should expect higher payments soon.

“Most people’s credit cards are variable rate, and so they won’t see it immediately,” Ihle said, “But probably in their next billing cycle, they’re going to see an increase in percentage, a rate increase there.”

Ihle recommended having a rainy day fund instead of relying on credit cards.

He also recommended not maxing out your credit card to avoid some of those higher fees.