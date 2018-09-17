Baby swept away in Florence floodwaters

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WCNC) – The mother of 1-year-old Kaiden Lee Welch is living in her own nightmare.
Deja Lee’s only child was carried away by rushing floodwaters after Hurricane Florence battered the Carolinas with record-breaking rainfall.
“He had really changed my life,” Lee said. “He did.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Lee was driving along NC 218 when she came upon a barricaded road and eventually got trapped in rushing floodwaters.
“She was a stranger to the area, driving to just be with her family,” the Sheriff said. “Her car got caught in the water and was forced onto an open field.”
Lee was immediately rushed to the hospital after getting caught up in the floodwaters. That’s when rescuers began their desperate attempt to save the young boy.
The mother returned to the scene to search for Kaiden the moment she was released.
According to the Sheriff, the baby was found Monday morning near the mom’s car.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2QDzMD2