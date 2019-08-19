Back-to-school prep for parents

MEDFORD, Ore. -The Medford School District wants to make sure kids and parents are ready for school to start.
Natalie Hurd with the MSD459C said one of the best things parents can do is get their child back on a schedule.
“It is always a good idea to start easing back into that bedtime routine, so they are getting enough sleep before the first day of school,” Hurd said.
Some students will see some new programs added this year.
“Our 9th graders will have a Chromebook this year that they can check out and bring home,” Hurd said.
Eventually the Chromebook program will roll out to other grades.
Some students at Jackson Elementary will get to take part in the Duel Language Program.
“This is our first year we are starting this Duel Language Program with Jackson Elementary. Kids will learn in both English and Spanish,” Hurd said.
Kindergartners start one week later, but have a soft start the week of August 26th. Freshman in High School start on Monday August 26th, but sophomores through seniors start Tuesday August 27th.
For more information on bus schedules and start times, head over to the district’s website.
