Missing hiker found dead in Trinity Alps Wilderness

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. – A missing hiker was found dead in northern California over the weekend.
Daniel Komins was supposed to finish a five-day solo hiking trip in the Trinity Alps Wilderness on August 14. When he failed to return home, a large search effort started.
The California Highway Patrol’s Northern Air Operations said on Sunday morning, they responded to assist with the search for Komins.
According to CHP, an H-16 helicopter crew spotted a backpack in steep terrain above Mirror Lake.
Crews later searched the area on foot and found the Komins dead near the backpack. The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office said a preliminary investigation indicated he may have fallen in steep and rocky terrain.
34-year-old Daniel Komins was described as an experienced hiker, emergency medical technician, California Conservation Corps member, and volunteer firefighter.
Upon learning about Komin’s death, the Blue Lake Volunteer Fire Department shared the following message on their Facebook page:
It is with great sadness that we have learned of Daniel Komins’s passing. For all of us that new Daniel, we were blessed. For those that never had the pleasure, I’m sorry that you didn’t get that opportunity. He really did put a smile on your face. Let’s keep his family and friends tight in our arms and guide them through these coming days. I would like to thank everyone from our local search & rescue to the Trinity County sheriff who came together to aid in the search for our Brother Dan. Thank you who shared via social media to get the word out and for all the generous donations.
Daniel you are missed.
Chief