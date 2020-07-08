Backyard campout event in Central Point

A Central Point woman has become an advocate for family-friendly activities that follow social distancing guidelines. One of Debbie Saxbury’s latest ideas is a backyard campout and it’s garnering some attention on Facebook.
She said during the pandemic, families have had to get creative to have some summer fun. 11-year-old Ben Reed and 9-year-old Betsy Lindgren said they’re excited for a few reasons.
“I think we might get a little fat on s’mores,” said Lindgren. Reed says he’s excited for “just being able to sleep in a different spot and just be with family.”
If people don’t have a backyard, Saxbury is still encouraging them to participate inside with forts, flashlights and s’mores. If you’re interested in learning more about the event, click here.
