Man accused of killing four University of Idaho students indicted

MOSCOW, Idaho (CNN) – A court official says the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students has been indicted by a grand jury.

The charges against Bryan Kohberger include four counts of murder and one count of burglary in the November incident.

The grand jury indictment allows Idaho prosecutors to avoid a week-long preliminary hearing in the case.

Kohberger was arrested in December and extradited to Idaho from Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors in Idaho charged him soon after he arrived in January.

He could face the death penalty if convicted.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.