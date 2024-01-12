Ballot measures aim to change Jackson Co. board of commissioners

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore.– A Jackson County group is ahead of schedule in collecting signatures to change how the county government is run.

‘Jackson County for All’ is looking to make changes to the board of commissioners, through a series of ballot measures.

The group wants to expand the board from three positions to five and make the commissioners non-partisan, like Josephine County.

Organizers said they have already collected 8,000 signatures and could collect enough to put the measures on the may primary ballot, instead of in November.

JCFA’s Denise Krause said, “people do experience ballot fatigue and don’t vote for everything on the ballot. We really want to get as much participation in this vote as possible. It could be that we get more attention brought to it in may, so that would be a nice option to have.”

If the measures pass, the current commissioner’s salaries would be broken up and divided between all five positions.

Krause said she wants every part of Jackson County to be represented on the board of commissioners.

