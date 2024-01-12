Ashland’s Brine, Brew and Barrel Festival kicks off this weekend

ASHLAND, Ore.– Ashland’s Brine, Brew and Barrel Festival is kicking off this weekend and will last two days for the first time.

Organizers say the festival has been so popular, they decided to add another day to the event.

This year’s event will feature over 40 vendors from cider makers, to pickling, to chocolate.

There’s a number of demonstrations and workshops scheduled as well.

Organizer Karolina Lavagnino said, “I would just suggest that everyone, prior to coming, visit our website, oregonfermentationfest.com, there is a schedule with all of the workshops, all of the presentations.”

Organizers said there are tickets for the entire weekend available, as well as single-day tickets.

The festival kicks off with a dinner at the Ashland Springs Hotel, Friday night at 6:30.

