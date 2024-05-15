Bandon Dunes Golf Course and Resort celebrates 25 years

BANDON, Ore. – The Bandon Dunes Golf Course and Resort is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

The iconic course opened for the first time in 1999 and has since held eight USGA Amateur Championship Tournaments.

It also hosts an annual Division 1 Collegiate Golf Tournament which has been played since 2010.

Bandon Dunes is celebrating its anniversary with a number of events throughout May, including a special food and beverage menu at all restaurants at the resort.

