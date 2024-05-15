Pac-12 announces TV deal for OSU and WSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Pac-12 has officially announced a TV deal for Oregon State and Washington State University.

During each schools’ football season, the CW will broadcast 11 total games and Fox will broadcast two games between the two schools.

Oregon State’s game against the University of Oregon will be on Fox or FS1 on September 14, but no kickoff time has been announced yet.

OSU’s game against Washington State on November 23 will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the CW.

