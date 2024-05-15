Britt Festival asking for community support delaying county decision

MEDFORD, Ore. – President and CEO of Britt Music and Arts Festival, Abby McKee, is asking for support from the community in delaying a decision from Jackson County Commissioners.

According to McKee, in November of 2023 Britt and Jackson County began looking into the possibility of a real estate trade.

Britt would trade its downtown Medford office for the United States Hotel building in Jacksonville to house it administrative offices as well as an education center and acoustic performance space.

McKee says they were told appraisals needed to happen back in December, before communications stopped.

Jackson County Commissioners are holding a meeting Wednesday morning at 9:30 in the County Courthouse auditorium to discuss the sale of the property to Somar Family Vineyards.

McKee is asking that people come out to the meeting in person or on Zoom to convince the commissioners to consider her offer before moving forward.

The meeting agenda does not mention an opportunity for public input.

