Barr threatens to skip House testimony

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Attorney General William Barr is threatening to skip scheduled testimony before the House Judiciary Committee this week and could face a subpoena as a result.
Barr is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Wednesday, but his appearance before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday may not happen due to his objections over the format of the hearing.
Democrats want to go behind closed doors to ask questions about what was blacked out of the Mueller report on Russian election interference, lengthen questioning to 30 minutes per lawmaker
and allow lawyers to grill Mr. Barr.
A Justice spokesperson says only lawmakers should question the Attorney General.
Republicans call the Democrats’ demands “abusive and illogical.”
Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2IZ8h5k