‘Batman’ wood sculpture memorializes local woman’s son

Standing in the front yard of Sandy Corbin’s Rogue River home is the defender of Gotham himself.
“The thing that really stands out is how many people drive by and stop,” Sandy said.
Hundreds of people drive past the superhero every day bringing smiles and let’s be honest, probably a little distraction. But this is more than just a piece of art. It has heart.
Sandy explained, “This is a tribute to my son who was killed in 2014. October of 2014.”
Over six years ago, high winds caused a tree to come crashing down along the Bear Creek Greenway, killing 23-year-old Joseph Jones, Sandy’s son. He was sleeping in a tent when it happened.
Joseph struggled with addiction and was living on the Bear Creek Greenway. And while there wasn’t a lot he felt proud of, there was one thing.
Sandy said, “One of the things I remember the most is he said, ‘Mom! Mom! You know what? The kids look up to me! They call me Batman!’ He was so excited.”
So, after he passed away, that’s what Sandy hung on to.
She said, “I have a Batman everywhere, picture of him everywhere, so I’m not obsessed but I don’t have to cry because I can just see it and think of him.”
You can find Batman’s signature symbol on her clothes, decorations for her house, and, of course, the largest one and newest one right in her front yard.
“It’ll be here forever unless we move,” Sandy said. “We’re cutting it down and taking it with us.”
Sandy said it took two weeks for the artist from Spallino Chainsaw Art to finish the carving. She also has another carving from him of a peace sign that sits in her front yard.