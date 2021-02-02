Grants Pass robbery suspect sought by police

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police in Josephine County are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 9:00 a.m. on February 2, a white man pushed a victim down in the parking lot of the Umpqua Bank on Northeast F Street. The man then took money from the victim’s hand and fled the scene. No weapons were involved and the victim was not injured.
Officers couldn’t locate the suspect after the robbery. However, one of the bank’s surveillance cameras caught the suspect on video.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Officer Kasen Perkins of GPDPS at 541-450-6260.