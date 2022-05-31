Bear Camp Road repair work starts this week

ROGUE RIVER-SISKIYOU NAT’L FOREST, Ore. – The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest is resuming extensive repair work on Bear Camp Road Tuesday.

Bear Camp Road is the mountain route that connects communities in the Grants Pass area and those near the coastal town of Gold Beach.

The road is also frequently used as a shuttle route for those who float the “Wild and Scenic” section of the lower Rogue River in the summer.

The project which started last year aims to improve road stability.

Drivers can expect up to 45-minute delays from May 31 through June 8.

A second project will start on June 20 when chip seal operations begin between Burnt Ridge Road and Agness Road. This entire section of road will be closed from June 20 to June 30, excluding the weekend.

Bear Camp Road is never recommended for trailers or RVs.

More details about the projects can be found HERE.