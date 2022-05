In this Mental Health Minute, we hear from Cynthia Levesque, Director of KOLPIA Counseling Services for Options for Southern Oregon. She talks about how adverse childhood experiences (or ACEs) can affect your physical and mental health.

Find out more about ACEs at americanspcc.org/take-the-aces-quiz

For Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Support call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org