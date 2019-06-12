Bear, cougar undergo health checks at Wildlife Images Rehabilitation Center

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A pair of the largest animals at a local wildlife rehabilitation center just passed substantial health checks with flying colors.
Wildlife Images said they perform regular health checks for their “Animal Ambassadors” to ensure their wellbeing. Significant checkups which include dental work, blood draws, x-rays and eye exams are also required. During the in-depth checkups, it’s often less stressful for the animal if they’re anesthetized during the procedures.
Kodi the brown bear and Brady the cougar were the most recent participants in the checkups.
According to Wildlife Images, 27-year-old Kodi was showing signs of arthritis and tooth decay. Two teeth were removed while Kodi was asleep and medication will be adjusted for his arthritis.
The checkup on 7-year-old cougar Brady focused on getting baseline data for when he grows older, as he’s still relatively young.
Representatives with the wildlife rehabilitation center said, “Wildlife Images is happy to report both Kodi and Brady are doing fine after their health checks and have returned to their habitats.”