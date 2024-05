MEDFORD, Ore. — May is Oregon Wine Month, and there are lots of ways to celebrate in Southern Oregon.

Carole Skeeters-Stevens of Travel Medford joined Sunrise this morning to talk about Wine Month and ways you can get involved in the Rogue Valley.

Watch the full interview above, or visit www.travelmedford.org for more.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.