Bear seen wandering through downtown Redding

REDDING, Calif. (KRCR/CNN) – What started with a black bear sighting in downtown Redding Wednesday evening turned into a bear hunt Thursday morning.

The bear was first seen near Oregon and Tehama Street Wednesday night. Thursday morning, the bear was seen running down California Street and into a construction site full of workers.

California Fish and Wildlife, along with RPD and the sheriff’s department, looked for the bear but could not find it after the morning sightings.

Wildlife experts said once it gets dark, the bear would probably make it back into the wild the same way it came in. But not before giving many people a once-in-a-lifetime experience.