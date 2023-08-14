Bedrock Fire near Eugene prompts Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations

EUGENE, Ore. (KGW) — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office issued a Level 3 (Go Now) evacuation order Monday morning for areas near the Bedrock Fire, burning southeast of Eugene.

The Level 3 (Go Now) order impacts areas near Peninsula Road, east of Timber, and Big Fall Creek, east of the intersection with Peninsula Road.

A Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation order is also in effect for areas near Big Fall Creek Road, east of Winberry Creek Road to Peninsula Road, Peninsula Road along the south of Fall Creek Reservoir to Timber Creek, and Winberry Creek Road, east of milepost 4.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at Lowell High School at 65 Pioneer Street. The shelter will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day while the Level 2 evacuation notice is in effect.

Fire officials are asking the public to avoid the Fall Creek area. Several campgrounds along Big Fall Creek Road are closed, including Bedrock Campground and Puma Campground.

Sign up to receive emergency alerts from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office here The Bedrock Fire, burning near the Bedrock Campground in the Fall Creek area, has burned 19,297 acres since it started on July 22. The fire is currently contained 20%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reported. There are a total of 997 personnel, 9 helicopters and 40 engines fighting the fire. Over the weekend, multiple spot fires across the containment lines grew together along the 1817 road in the northwestern area of the fire. Helicopters used water bucket drops to try to slow the fire’s spread as crews on the ground focused on strengthening the fire control lines. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the USDA said. Fire danger level on the Willamette National Forest is “very high” and fire and restrictions are in effect, applicable to all lands within the Willamette National Forest except the Three Sisters, Mt. Jefferson, Mt. Washington, Waldo Lake, and Diamond Peak Wilderness areas, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Here’s what evacuation levels mean Level 1 Notice – Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary. Level 2 Notice – Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment’s notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate. Level 3 Notice – Go Now: Danger to your area is current or imminent, and you should leave immediately. Listen to local media and watch for emergency personnel who may be coming by to give further instructions regarding the evacuation.

