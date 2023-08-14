Cow Creek Tribe closes lands to public use until August 24

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians announced it is closing tribal lands to public use due to the excessive heat warning.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat warning for Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Coos, and Curry counties that extend through Thursday, August 17.

The National Weather Service also issued a Red Flag Warning for parts of Douglas County and the Rogue Valley until 8 p.m. Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, “extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.”

The Cow Creek says this closure will take effect Monday and las through August 24. The Tribal Board of Directors will reassess at that time.

Tribal lands will be patrolled by Cow Creek Tribal Police and Douglas Forest Protection Agency.

