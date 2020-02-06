Bernie Madoff seeks medical release from federal prison

BUTNER, N.C. (NBC) – Bernie Madoff, the man behind one of the most notorious Ponzi schemes in American history, is seeking medical release from prison.
According to a new legal filing, Madoff has end-stage kidney disease with less than 18 months to live.
The 81-year-old is currently serving a 150-year sentence at a federal prison in North Carolina for swindling thousands of investors out of billions of dollars in a decades-long scam.
The U.S. Bureau of Prisons rejected Madoff’s application for release last year.
In the filing, Madoff’s attorney says Madoff “does not dispute the severity of his crimes” or seek to “minimize the suffering of his victims” and should be allowed to spend the “few remaining moments he has on this earth” with people who “still love and care for him.”
Madoff’s request comes nearly seven months after he asked President Donald Trump to reduce his sentence.