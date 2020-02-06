Results of Josephine County sex offender sweep announced

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the results of their latest sex offender sweep.
Deputies said during the three-day sweep conducted at the end of January, there were about 687 registered sex offenders in Josephine County. 163 of them were out of compliance.
After investigating, 66 of the non-compliant sex offenders were found registering and residing in other states. 15 offenders were found locally and brought back into compliance. The remaining non-compliant offenders were deemed dead, incarcerated, deported or currently wanted by law enforcement.