Pilot survives crash into Humboldt Bay

HUMBOLDT BAY, Calif. – A pilot was rescued after a small delivery plane crashed along California’s North Coast.
On the morning of February 6, a single-engine Cessna carrying one pilot and packages crashed into Humboldt Bay after the pilot reportedly lost visibility while trying to land at Murray Field in Eureka.
Firefighters and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the crash at 7:24 a.m. After searching through heavy fog, the plane was found by 7:49 a.m. The pilot was seen perched atop the overturned plane.
Humboldt Bay Fire said, “We are happy to report that the pilot suffered no major injuries and has been transported to the hospital for observation and treatment of minor cold exposure.”
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said they fished dozens of packages out of the bay following the crash.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.