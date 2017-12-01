BHO operations increasing in Josephine County

Grants Pass, Ore.– Illegal production of butane honey oil is a growing problem for law enforcement in Josephine County.
Ten illegal operations have been uncovered in the county within the last year. That’s the highest number of BHO lab busts in the state and police expect more in the coming year.
“It’s easy to get their hands on,” said Sgt. Doni Hamilton, a member of the Rogue Area Drug Enforcement. “When you have access to it like these people do, it becomes two fold because its easy to get and when it’s easy to get people think its easy to make.”
The compound is high in THC, with a higher selling point, but is extremely dangerous to produce.
Two explosions at small operations in Josephine County broke out over the summer.