Meeting to address cemetery bankruptcy in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The state has filed involuntary bankruptcy against Eternal Hills and Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Klamath Falls.

Eternal Hills lost their license to operate in March of 2016 following multiple complaints.

Those claims included disputes over service costs, failure to meet industry standards, and mishandling of remains.

The cemetery even closed for a brief period in June of 2017, though the gates were later opened.

In September, the state filed an order of involuntary bankruptcy against Eternal Hills Memorial Gardens, leaving many wondering about what would happen with the remains of their loved ones and the cemetery.

Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello says state officials have scheduled a meeting for Monday in Klamath Falls to provide an update on the status of the cemetery.

“It’s just to provide, to answer questions,” Costello said. “It is not to address specific claims or specific complaints.”

The meeting is likely to address concerns about maintenance of the grounds, and public access.

“I hope this resolves things for people,” Costello added. “And I know it’s been a very painful process.”

The public town hall meeting will be held Monday night from 6 to 8 in the Commissioner’s hearing room of the Klamath County Government Center.

A meeting of the bankruptcy creditors will also be held Tuesday morning at 10:30 at the Klamath County Courthouse.

That meeting is open to the public.

