Biden announces domestic team

WILMINGTON, Delaware – President-elect Joe Biden introduced more members of his cabinet and domestic policy team as he told Americans we’re in “the teeth” of the COVID crisis.
Biden said the spike in daily death totals could continue for 60 to 90 days and pledged he and his cabinet will use every tool of the presidency to defeat the virus with a coordinated strategy and he implored Congress to pass a COVID relief bill as negotiations bog down.
The president-elect acknowledged the impasse and said state and local governments need aid now to keep essential workers on the job.
“We have to get this done, they’re pushing hard.,” Biden said. “But it doesn’t look so good right now. but it has to get done before they go home. Millions and millions of Americans, simply can’t wait any longer. we shouldn’t, we can’t get bogged down in issues that don’t help people.”
Among the top cabinet posts yet to be announced is the president-elect’s choice for attorney general.