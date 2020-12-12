U.S. buys additional 100 million Moderna coronavirus vaccine doses

WASHINGTON, D.C (NBC) – The United States government purchased an additional 100 million doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate. That brings the total that the government has of that specific vaccine to 200 million doses.
In August, the government agreed to purchase 100 million doses with an option to buy an additional 400 million doses.
According to Moderna, 20 million doses from the initial purchase will be delivered by the end of the month and the rest in the first quarter of next year. The company said Friday’s new order will be delivered in the second quarter.
A Federal Drug Administration advisory committee is scheduled to meet next Thursday to review Moderna’s application for emergency use authorization.
Phase 3 data has suggested that the vaccine was 94% effective and was safe.