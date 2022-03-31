Skippy recalls some peanut butter products

AUSTIN, Minn. (NBC) – Hormel Foods has announced a limited recall of its Skippy peanut butter due to possible metal shaving in the jars.

The company announced the recall of 9,353 cases of Skippy peanut butter Wednesday saying some jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

Hormel said they have received no reports of consumer concerns and that no other Skippy foods products are involved with the voluntary recall.

The products impacted by the recall are certain sizes of Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended with Plant Protein.

They all carry “best if used by” dates between May 4, 2023 and May 10, 2023.

Consumers are asked to return the jars to the store for an exchange or contact the company.

The possible contamination was detected by the manufacturing facility’s internal systems.

For more information, visit https://www.hormelfoods.com/newsroom/press-releases/voluntary-class-ii-recall-announced-for-a-limited-number-of-jars-of-skippy-reduced-fat-creamy-peanut-butter-spread-skippy-reduced-fat-chunky-peanut-butter-spread-and-skippy-creamy-p/