Biden challenges Democrat rivals

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (NBC) – Joe Biden took some thinly veiled swipes at Democratic presidential rival Elizabeth Warren Wednesday.
Biden is back campaigning in Iowa — the first caucus state — where recent polling shows he’s locked in a tough fight with Warren, Pete Buttigieg, and Senator Bernie Sanders.
During a town hall, the former vice president continued to criticize warren’s lack of specifics in how she’d pay for a single-payer “Medicare for All” plan.
Biden said, “Unlike a lot of people, I tell you how much my plans cost, okay? It doesn’t cost $3.4 trillion per year and take 10 years, maybe, to get there, assuming you can get it passed.”
Biden is campaigning in Iowa holding town halls and speaking at events through Saturday.