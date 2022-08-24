Biden expected to cancel $10,000 in federal student loans

Posted by Newsroom Staff August 24, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Joe Biden said he will cancel $10,000 in federal student loans for millions of borrowers.

The debt cancelation is a follow-through on his campaign promise to help ease the burden of student debt for people who earn less than $125,000 a year. Pell Grant recipients will be eligible for $20,000 in debt relief.

In addition, Biden announced he’s extending the payment pause of federal student loans for the last time. It extends through December 31, 2023.

According to reports, Biden will also announce an income-driven repayment plan that would cap monthly payments at 5% of a borrower’s discretionary income.

