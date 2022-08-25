Memorial scheduled for fallen firefighter

MEDFORD, Ore.– A public memorial is being planned for Logan Taylor, the contracted firefighter who died fighting the Rum Creek Fire.

Taylor, a 25 year-old from Talent, was killed by a falling tree Thursday.

The memorial is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Medford’s Harry and David Field, according to O.D.F.

It says the Medford Rogues donated the field for the memorial.

O.D.F.’s Natalie Weber said, “this will just be a way that the public and the fire community can honor Logan and just the legacy that he’s leaving behind and all of he service that he did put in.”

Taylor was the owner and operator of a local forestry company, Sasquatch Reforestation.

O.D.F. said cards for the family can be sent to their Central Point office.