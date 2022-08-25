Memorial scheduled for fallen firefighter

Derek Strom
Posted by Derek Strom August 24, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore.– A public memorial is being planned for Logan Taylor, the contracted firefighter who died fighting the Rum Creek Fire.

Taylor, a 25 year-old from Talent, was killed by a falling tree Thursday.

The memorial is set for 10 a.m. Monday at Medford’s Harry and David Field, according to O.D.F.

It says the Medford Rogues donated the field for the memorial.

O.D.F.’s Natalie Weber said, “this will just be a way that the public and the fire community can honor Logan and just the legacy that he’s leaving behind and all of he service that he did put in.”

Taylor was the owner and operator of a local forestry company, Sasquatch Reforestation.

O.D.F. said cards for the family can be sent to their Central Point office.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Derek Strom
Derek Strom
View More Posts
NBC5 News reporter Derek Strom is from Renton, Washington. He recently graduated from the Edward R. Murrow College of Communications at Washington State University with a degree in Broadcast News and a minor in Sports Management. He played in the drumline with the WSU marching band. These days, he plays the guitar and piano. Derek is a devoted fan of the Mariners, Seahawks, and Kraken.
Skip to content